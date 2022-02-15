ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Morrison says China has been ‘banding together with Russia’ amid Ukraine crisis

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Australia ’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine , as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict.

Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border.

“I do note that the Chinese government, together with the Russian government, have been banding together on this issue and that the Chinese government has not denounced what is occurring in Ukraine,” he said.

Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Scott Morrison
CBS News

European Union ambassador says Russia-Ukraine crisis has unified the EU and NATO: "For us, this is existential"

European Union Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis blamed Russia for the tensions with Ukraine, the European Union and the rest of the world, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions have helped unify western powers. Although the European Union is prepared for a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the ambassador told CBS News that the continent is hopeful Putin will not move to war.
Beijing, CN
China
The Independent

Blinken says Russian attack plans for Ukraine go beyond ‘conventional’ weapons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional” weapons...
UPI News

Russia has been at war with Ukraine for years -- in cyberspace

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The buildup of Russian forces along Belarus' 665-mile border with Ukraine is a physical manifestation of Russia's intense interest in the region. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and now Russian President Valdimir Putin appears intent on pulling Ukraine under Russia's influence and denying it a close relationship with the West.
Telegraph

Live Russia-Ukraine latest: Emmanuel Macron says he has 'prevented' crisis escalating after talks with Vladimir Putin

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, said he had convinced Vladimir Putin not to escalate the crisis around Ukraine, after a five-hour meeting yesterday. Over dinner in the Kremlin, Mr Macron said he had offered Mr Putin "concrete security guarantees" as the West scrambles to deal with Russia's massive troop build-up on Ukraine's border.
Sand Hills Express

NATO and Russia hold war games amid talks to deescalate Ukraine crisis

Läsna, northern Estonia — As the U.S. and its allies continue negotiating with Russia in a bid to prevent the standoff on Ukraine’s borders escalating, they are also preparing for war, and the preparations are clearly aimed at deterring any Russian invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine’s president on Tuesday after flying to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

