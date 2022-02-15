ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Creuset mugs, casserole dishes and more are half price at TK Maxx right now – here’s how to buy them

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 3 days ago

When it comes to kitchenware , Le Creuset is hard to beat. So much so, retailers frequently try to recreate the brand’s bestselling designs (case in point: Aldi’s collection of cast-iron dishes ) to lure customers in.

The luxury cookware makes for great gifts, whether that’s for a housewarming , wedding , or just for you. But its high-end designs come at a high price.

Fans of the French brand will know its kitchen essentials will set you back a hefty amount. But we’ve got some good news: TK Maxx is currently offering up to 70 per cent off a wide range of the brand’s bestsellers.

Whether you’re after a new mug (was £13.50, now £7.99, Tkmaxx.com ), Instagram-worthy casserole dish (was £59, now £29.99, Tkmaxx.com ) or the perfect teapot for your WFH brew, you’re in luck.

With such exceptional stoneware accessories on offer, you’ll find everything you need for your kitchen without breaking the bank. To help you navigate the sale like a pro, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below. You’re welcome.

Le Creuset red casserole dish: Was £59, now £29.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNP5Y_0eEvFqdL00

There’s surely nothing better to have in your kitchen bounty than a casserole dish – it can be used for cooking up a delicious stew or baking bread. And when it comes to brand’s to know, Le Creuset is the one. This ceramic design handily comes with a lid and is a great size (20cm x 29cm x 25cm) for cooking up a storm.

While we’ve not reviewed this exact model, the brand’s cast iron design (£240, Lecreuset.co.uk ) took the top spot in our guide to the best casserole dishes, with our writer noting that Le Creuset’s dishes are a “bonafide status symbol”. So we’d recommend snapping up this one from TK Maxx while it’s almost half price.

Le Creuset blue oven dish: Was £29, now £9.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHHi6_0eEvFqdL00

This oven dish is incredibly versatile – thanks to its generous surface area, it can be used to marinade, bake and roast your favourite meat and veg. The stoneware design means it is suitable for use in the oven up to 260C, and it’s also dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe.

Measuring 23cm x 12cm, this is a great size for small households. If you’re looking for something a little larger, this similar model (was £40, now £16.99, Tkmaxx.com ) measures 28cm x 23cm and has a whopping 58 per cent off. It’s a must-have for everything from Sunday roasts to puddings.

Le Creuset white stoneware pestle and mortar: Was £26, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTiBj_0eEvFqdL00

If you’re looking to add punch to your cooking, a pestle and mortar is the answer. It grinds and crushes herbs and spices to release their flavours. This one has an unglazed interior for extra friction, while the handle looks like it’ll be easy to hold. Should you prefer a different colour to white, it’s also available in dark blue (was £28, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com ), black (was £38, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com ), grey (was £36, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com ), pale rose (was £38, now £10, Tkmaxx.com ) and light blue (was £36, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com ).

Le Creuset chilli red cappuccino mug: Was £13.50, now £7.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buwi3_0eEvFqdL00

Chances are that you know at least one person who has a full range of Le Creuset’s mugs. An absolute staple, the stoneware design is said to keep the contents warmer for longer, while the mugs are comfortable to hold. The perfect size for a cup of coffee, we think this will help to level up your mornings. If the red colourway isn’t your bag, the same size is also available in blue (was £13.50, now £7.99, Tkmaxx.com ) and grey (was £13.50, now £7.99, Tkmaxx.com ).

Should you prefer a short drink, you can pick up a Le Creuset espresso mug in blue (was £12.99, now £5, Tmaxx.com ).

Le Creuset salt and pepper shaker: Was £25, now £12, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDjpX_0eEvFqdL00

Kitchen essentials, salt and pepper shakers are used on a daily basis, so it pays to have them looking chic. And that’s exactly what Le Creuset excels at. Packaged in a box and arriving as a pair, this really is great value, especially considering the fact we’ve seen the same design being sold on Amazon for £27.52.

While we’ve not tested this exact style, we have reviewed Le Creuset’s classic salt and pepper mills (£66, Lecreuset.co.uk ). Our writer noted that they look “stylish” and the brand’s designs “always last”. Should the blue not be for you, there’s also the choice of white (was £25, now £12.99, Tkmaxx.com ), dark blue (was £25, now £12.99, Tkmaxx.com ) and red (was £26, now £8, Tkmaxx.com ).

Le Creuset salt pig: Was £32, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCFVu_0eEvFqdL00

While on the topic of seasoning, this stoneware salt pig is certainly on our “to buy” list. While cooking, you’ll have easy access to your rock or sea salt, or any other spices and seasonings you use frequently. Again, it’s available in a range of colourways if the blue doesn’t go with your current kitchen decor, including white (was £32, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com ) and red (was £32, now £10, Tkmaxx.com ).

Le Creuset round teapot: Was £47, now £16.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyLff_0eEvFqdL00

A good teapot can make the perfect brew, and if your hybrid working schedule means you’re continuing to WFH more often, then now’s the time to invest. Judging by the Le Creuset website , we think this will have a capacity large enough to hold four cups of tea. While a great cuppa is priceless, this is a phenomenally good value price at less than £20. You can also buy it in blue (was £47, now £16.99, Tkmaxx.com ) or white (was £47, now £16.99, Tkmaxx.com ).

Similarly, should you rather have a squared design, the brand’s grand teapot (was £27, now £19.99, Tkmaxx.com ) is currently in the sale too.

Le Creuset butter dish: Was £31, now £14.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ox2KN_0eEvFqdL00

In our opinion, it’s the small touches to your kitchen that really make the difference when cooking and eating. This dish is both microwave and fridge-safe, so you can have your butter at the perfect temperature. Thanks to the gorgeous design, it’s a great one to have on show.

Le Creuset utensils jar: Was £32, now £12.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJVhB_0eEvFqdL00

If you’re low on storage space, we’ve found the solution: Le Creuset’s utensils jar. Perfect for keeping all your wooden spoons and spatulas in, you’ll have easy access to them when you’re cooking. As always, there’s a range of colours to choose from – including, red (was £32, now £8, Tkmaxx.com ) and blue (was £32, now £12.99, Tkmaxx.com ).

Le Creuset storage jar: Was £35, now £19.99, Tkmaxx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdV8x_0eEvFqdL00

Should you be in need of a jar to store your tea, coffee or anything else, we love this stoneware design from the brand. It has a glossy finish and comes equipped with a handy lid for keeping things fresh. Choose from either grey, red (was £36, now £12, Tkmaxx.com ) or dark blue (was £36, now £19.99, Tkmaxx.com ).

For the latest discounts on Le Creuset and other offers on kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Interested in Aldi’s Le Creuset dupes? Read our guide to everything there is to know about the cast iron cookware range

The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy