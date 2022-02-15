Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
Intranasal COVID-19 vaccines aren’t just needle and pain-free—they may also be more effective at protecting against current and future variants. Needle injections are assuredly unpopular. Though the personal and public health benefits of inoculation are well documented, no one looks forward to getting a shot. Luckily, investigators from McMaster University have developed an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine that provides lasting protection against variants of concern.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will postpone an advisory panel meeting that was slated for next week to weigh Pfizer's COVID vaccine for use in young children. The FDA took the step after Pfizer notified the agency that...
Had COVID? You're 5 Times More Prone to Get It Again If Unvaccinated. THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After you have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection, Israeli researchers report.
Research is currently in development. Various studies are being conducted in hopes of answering that very question. One team at Yale, led by Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, has "found success in a new approach to vaccination—systemic vaccines that train the entire body’s immune response followed by boosters administered directly to the nasal cavity, to deliver special protection in the part of the body most affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection," according to the press release.
DURHAM, N.H. — The COVID-19 vaccines are helping the world get back on track and return to normalcy. Now, a new study finds they’re also helping people feel more like themselves again, too. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire found that the COVID-19 vaccine can help improve overall mental well-being considerably.
COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic. Life hasn't returned to normal yet, but vaccines have been highly effective against severe disease and death, saving countless lives and helping our already strained hospital systems from being overwhelmed.
Fresh off requesting Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a Maryland biotech announced today it received authorization from across the pond in the United Kingdom. The Country’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has allowed doses of more than... READ MORE.
Newswise — Whether COVID-19 becomes a life-threatening disease depends, in part, on the virus reaching one’s lungs. Scientists suspect the initial infected tissues in the upper airway can act as the source for virus-laden droplets or boluses, that are aspirated into the lungs. That could explain the brisk pace at which the infection spreads to the lungs in some patients, shortly after the COVID-19 symptoms appear.
Because of the way they provide protection, nasal vaccines could be the best long-term way to prevent COVID-19 infection, according to experts cited in The New York Times. The Times reported that India-based Bharat Biotech, which has the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine authorized in India and elsewhere, has an experimental COVID-19 nasal vaccine that may offer even stronger protection than injectable vaccines.
Disney Lifts Mask Mandates for the Fully Vaccinated. THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated visitors at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida as of Thursday, Walt Disney Co. announced. The company, which does not require proof of vaccination to get into its parks, said the decision was based on "recent trends and regulatory guidance."
HOUSTON - A new Covid vaccine could soon be made available and sound more suitable for millions of people who are not vaccinated. Novavax recently submitted data for emergency use authorization and the U.S. government is funding some studies. In layman’s terms, Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth Houston says Novavax...
Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
