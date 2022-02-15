ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "The jab"...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Fortune

There’s another great reason to get a COVID vaccine, the U.K.’s top health agency reports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
contagionlive.com

Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Protects Against Variants of Concern

Intranasal COVID-19 vaccines aren’t just needle and pain-free—they may also be more effective at protecting against current and future variants. Needle injections are assuredly unpopular. Though the personal and public health benefits of inoculation are well documented, no one looks forward to getting a shot. Luckily, investigators from McMaster University have developed an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine that provides lasting protection against variants of concern.
gladstonedispatch.com

FDA Postpones Decision on Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will postpone an advisory panel meeting that was slated for next week to weigh Pfizer's COVID vaccine for use in young children. The FDA took the step after Pfizer notified the agency that...
ourcommunitynow.com

Nasal Vaccines—Are They the Next Step in Protection Against COVID?

Research is currently in development. Various studies are being conducted in hopes of answering that very question. One team at Yale, led by Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, has "found success in a new approach to vaccination—systemic vaccines that train the entire body’s immune response followed by boosters administered directly to the nasal cavity, to deliver special protection in the part of the body most affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection," according to the press release.
studyfinds.org

Two benefits, one vaccine: COVID-19 vaccination helps boost mental health

DURHAM, N.H. — The COVID-19 vaccines are helping the world get back on track and return to normalcy. Now, a new study finds they’re also helping people feel more like themselves again, too. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire found that the COVID-19 vaccine can help improve overall mental well-being considerably.
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Newswise

Inhaling virus-laden droplets may increase COVID-19 severity

Newswise — Whether COVID-19 becomes a life-threatening disease depends, in part, on the virus reaching one’s lungs. Scientists suspect the initial infected tissues in the upper airway can act as the source for virus-laden droplets or boluses, that are aspirated into the lungs. That could explain the brisk pace at which the infection spreads to the lungs in some patients, shortly after the COVID-19 symptoms appear.
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Could nasal vaccines be the next big weapon against COVID-19?

Because of the way they provide protection, nasal vaccines could be the best long-term way to prevent COVID-19 infection, according to experts cited in The New York Times. The Times reported that India-based Bharat Biotech, which has the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine authorized in India and elsewhere, has an experimental COVID-19 nasal vaccine that may offer even stronger protection than injectable vaccines.
gladstonedispatch.com

Disney Lifts Mask Mandates for the Fully Vaccinated

Disney Lifts Mask Mandates for the Fully Vaccinated. THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated visitors at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida as of Thursday, Walt Disney Co. announced. The company, which does not require proof of vaccination to get into its parks, said the decision was based on "recent trends and regulatory guidance."
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
