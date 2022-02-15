ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Mild Temps Will Continue This Week

By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure has settled overhead of our region this morning, leading to mostly clear skies and calm conditions.

The high will remain in control over our region through this afternoon and then start shifting offshore late this evening and into Wednesday.

Skies should remain mostly clear today with slightly below normal temperatures in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow, high pressure will settle offshore, leading to increased wind out of the South to Southeast.

A warmer and more moist air will continue to affect our region tomorrow.

Increasing moisture will lead to skies becoming partly to mostly clouds.

Afternoon temperatures will be much warmer than the previous few days with temps in the low to mid 50s.

Dry conditions are expected through tomorrow evening with some gusty winds possible over higher elevations.

