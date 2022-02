The Henrico Doula program, a joint effort of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts and Birth in Color RVA, is now enrolling pregnant women. The program, which began last year, offers free doula care to Black pregnant women in Henrico. Women will be matched with doulas (trained, non-clinical birth workers who provide physical, emotional and informational support to women throughout pregnancy, during labor and birth, and into the early postpartum period) who come from their same culture and background, according to the RHHD.

