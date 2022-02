Months ago, most Americans had never heard of The Great Reset, a master plan from the World Economic Forum to radically transform our entire world. But now, at least 20 STATES are combatting it and five of those states actually have bills in progress to do so. In this clip, Glenn details which states are doing what to end some of the major Great Reset components — like ESG — and he shares how YOU helped inspire this entire effort. Let your state representatives know TODAY that they can email stopESG@heartland.org for help writing anti-ESG legislation in your state.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO