Dianne Reeves: Let’s Fall in Love

It's still winter. Take advantage of reading season with a new paperback; here are six fresh ones that come highly recommended. by Brit Bennett (Penguin, $16.99). No sophomore jinx for Brit Bennett, who followed up her widely praised debut novel "The Mothers" with one of the most acclaimed books of 2020, about a pair of separated twins leading very different lives. After breathlessly reading it that year, I wrote, "'The Vanishing Half' has much to say about race and identity, about family and kinship (there are several layers of sisters here), about performance, about a woman realizing she could become 'whichever woman she decided, whichever side of her face she tilted to the light.' And it says these things with a voice of quiet wisdom, a voice you miss when you realize the story is done."

