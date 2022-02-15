Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new government study is the first to confirm that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy delivers real protection to newborns. "While we know these antibodies cross the placenta, until this study we have not yet had data to demonstrate whether the antibodies might provide protection for the baby against COVID-19," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, chief of the Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO