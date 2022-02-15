ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Is the Next Great COVID Vaccine an Inhaled One?

By Dennis Thompson
Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "The jab" might soon...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

What the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines could look like

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic. Life hasn't returned to normal yet, but vaccines have been highly effective against severe disease and death, saving countless lives and helping our already strained hospital systems from being overwhelmed. Researchers are already working on the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KDWN

A different COVID-19 vaccine debate: Do we need new ones?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: Stickers are stacked up for people receiving vaccinations at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons and the public. Those receiving their choice of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, a free bottle, limousine service and tickets to the show "Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Protects Against Variants of Concern

Intranasal COVID-19 vaccines aren’t just needle and pain-free—they may also be more effective at protecting against current and future variants. Needle injections are assuredly unpopular. Though the personal and public health benefits of inoculation are well documented, no one looks forward to getting a shot. Luckily, investigators from McMaster University have developed an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine that provides lasting protection against variants of concern.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Huff#Slang#Healthday News
Elkhart Truth

COVID Vaccine Is a Big Stress-Reliever, Too: Study

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While getting a COVID-19 vaccine protects against infection, new research confirms that it can also help ease pandemic-triggered stress. "Our study documents important psychological benefits of vaccination beyond reducing the risk of severe illness and death associated with COVID-19," said lead investigator Jonathan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

COVID Vaccine Given in Pregnancy Guards Against Severe COVID in Newborns

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new government study is the first to confirm that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy delivers real protection to newborns. "While we know these antibodies cross the placenta, until this study we have not yet had data to demonstrate whether the antibodies might provide protection for the baby against COVID-19," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, chief of the Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

Had COVID? You're 5 Times More Prone to Get It Again If Unvaccinated

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After you have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection, Israeli researchers report. Stay unvaccinated after a bout with COVID-19 and you're five times more likely than someone who has had the shot to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
studyfinds.org

Two benefits, one vaccine: COVID-19 vaccination helps boost mental health

DURHAM, N.H. — The COVID-19 vaccines are helping the world get back on track and return to normalcy. Now, a new study finds they’re also helping people feel more like themselves again, too. Researchers from the University of New Hampshire found that the COVID-19 vaccine can help improve overall mental well-being considerably.
DURHAM, NH
Fortune

There’s another great reason to get a COVID vaccine, the U.K.’s top health agency reports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

Inhaling virus-laden droplets may increase COVID-19 severity

Newswise — Whether COVID-19 becomes a life-threatening disease depends, in part, on the virus reaching one’s lungs. Scientists suspect the initial infected tissues in the upper airway can act as the source for virus-laden droplets or boluses, that are aspirated into the lungs. That could explain the brisk pace at which the infection spreads to the lungs in some patients, shortly after the COVID-19 symptoms appear.
SCIENCE
Elkhart Truth

Giving the Heart a Push to Help Ease Long COVID

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Could a therapy used to treat chest pain ease the debilitating symptoms of long COVID?. Yes, claims a small but promising study that found it helped ease fatigue, shortness of breath and other symptoms in people who can't shake side effects that haunt them long after their original coronavirus infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

COVID’s Next Culture War — Vaccinations for Young Kids?

This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Updated Feb. […]
KIDS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Could nasal vaccines be the next big weapon against COVID-19?

Because of the way they provide protection, nasal vaccines could be the best long-term way to prevent COVID-19 infection, according to experts cited in The New York Times. The Times reported that India-based Bharat Biotech, which has the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine authorized in India and elsewhere, has an experimental COVID-19 nasal vaccine that may offer even stronger protection than injectable vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Science Focus

Anti-ageing pills are real, and some of us are taking them without knowing it

Picture the scene. After a routine blood test, you visit your GP for the results. “It’s all good,” says the doctor reassuringly. “The only problem is that you’re getting older.” Then, with a flourish of the prescription pad, the doctor adds: “But I can help you with that. Take these tablets. They’ll slow the ageing process and help you to stay healthy. Oh, and they might just make you live longer too.”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy