Amazon, Walmart Lift Mask Mandates for Vaccinated Employees

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fully vaccinated U.S. workers at Amazon and...

www.elkharttruth.com

Elkhart Truth

California lifts indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents

(The Center Square) – California’s statewide indoor mask mandate officially expired Wednesday, allowing millions of fully vaccinated residents across the state to enter most indoor public spaces without wearing a mask. The majority of California counties aligned with the state’s guidance, which allows fully vaccinated individuals to remove...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

Canadian Banks Prepared To Make Un-Persons of Protesters, at Government Demand

As Canada tries its best to keep donations of cryptocurrency from helping protesters against the country's vaccine mandates on truckers, as detailed by Reason's Liz Wolfe, the Canadian Bankers Association has announced its intention to make sure that those associated with the protests are thoroughly locked out of all traditional financial services as well.
ECONOMY
WWD

111Skin, Barry’s U.K. Join Forces

On the heels of a year of double-digit growth, 111Skin is feting its 10th anniversary with a partnership with Barry’s U.K. Starting the week of Feb. 13, the brand began opening masking bars in Barry’s U.K. studios, and will be administering complimentary facials with 111Skin-trained aestheticians in select locations this week. The partnership will expand to the U.S. later this year.
BUSINESS
FodorsTravel

I Was Robbed in Mexico. Don’t Make the Same Mistakes I Did

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elkhart Truth

Be alert to tracking threats through AirTag misuse: Attorney General warns

Harrisburg, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a consumer alert Tuesday to share safety recommendations with Pennsylvanians that will help protect them from the malicious misuse of Apple AirTags to track their locations and belongings without their knowledge or consent. AirTags are devices that help users keep track...
TECHNOLOGY

