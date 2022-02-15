Wrong-way driver crashes into semi-truck on Loop 202 South Mountain near Vee Quiva Way

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – Six vehicles were involved in a car crash in Otsego County Saturday afternoon after a man was driving the wrong direction on M-32, police said. At about 4:07 p.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police say a man was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of M-32 near Townline Road near Gaylord, forcing two eastbound drivers to swerve into the ditch. The man, identified as 67-year-old Arturo Garcia, then struck a Jeep head on. The Jeep was then rear ended by a pickup truck and a small Buick, officials said.

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO