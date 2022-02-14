ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacy Coin Skyrocketing, Up Over 105% in Days As Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Consolidate

By Daily Hodl Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn under-the-radar privacy-focused altcoin has put in a massive move while the broader crypto market remains stagnant. One of the hottest altcoins this week is Pirate Chain (ARRR), a project that uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by the activity of other users in the network, according to its...

