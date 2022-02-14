ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX US President Says Bitcoin Will Steadily Lose Market Share to Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Other Altcoins

By Daily Hodl Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of a top-US crypto exchange says Bitcoin’s (BTC) market share dominance is not guaranteed in the future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, FTX.US president Brett Harrison says altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are eating into BTC’s share of the...

Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Crypto Market Back Above $2 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover

The total value of all cryptocurrencies is once again back above $2 trillion as Bitcoin is testing $44,000 price levels. Bitcoin has surged 4.7% in the last 24 hours, hitting an intraday high of $44,207 in the early hours on Tuesday, as the overall market recovered nearly $90 billion over the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price surges as crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b. $59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x69c488bcda156379b6661f08a35db627e5d467dd. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Recovers Towards $44K: Solana Explodes 10% and Reclaims $100 (Market Watch)

Bitcoin and most of the altcoins have turned green with impressive price pumps coming from SOL, ETH, BNB, and others. Following a few consecutive days of struggling around $42,000, bitcoin went on the offensive and challenged $44,000. The altcoins have all turned green today, with Ethereum rising above $3,000 and Solana surging double-digits to $100 and beyond.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Shark Says He Owns ‘A Lot Of’ Ethereum ($ETH) and Polygon ($MATIC)

Billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban said in a recent interview that he has “a lot of” Ethereum ($ETH) and Polygon ($MATIC). Cuban is the majority owner of the professional basketball team Dallas Mavericks, as well as one of the “sharks” on the highly popular reality show “Shark Tank” (which is aired on the ABC television network).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $30,620 (9 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $30,620, which is 2.72x the current floor price of 3.6 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL

