Looks like Denny Hamlin is ready to take 23XI Racing to the next level. The Cup Series team is co-owned by Hamlin, along with NBA legend Michael Jordan, and the driver said he’s ready to set the bar as high as possible. According to The Charlotte Observer, Hamlin said he wants to see both of his team’s cars, which includes the new No. 45 Toyota driven by Kurt Busch, advance to the series’ 16-car playoffs this year. It’ll all begin when […] The post Denny Hamlin Is Setting The Bar High For Kurt Busch And Bubba Wallace: “Both Cars In The Playoffs” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO