Look: Bengals Fans Greet Team at Paul Brown Stadium After Loss in Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

The Bengals got back to Cincinnati on Monday night following their 23-20 loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

They were greeted by hundreds of Bengals fans. Watch videos of Joe Burrow, C.J. Uzomah and the rest of the team below.

