Cascade Mountain Range - Scientists at the USGS Cascade Volcano Observatory observed one of the Three Sisters Volcano's showing some interesting activity. According to Jon Major the scientist in charge at the USGS Cascade Volcano Observatory, the ground under the South Sister has been lifting slowly. Over the last three months, small earthquakes were also detected underneath the surface. The earthquakes were so small that you wouldn't be able to feel them even if you were standing on the mountain.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO