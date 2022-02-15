How to watch the Alpine skiing men’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are here, and they come just months after the Summer Games took place in August after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the United States is geared up and ready to compete in the Winter Olympics as they hope to once again come out of the event atop the medal count.
The Olympics are back on schedule with XXIV Olympic Winter Games taking place in Beijing, just a few months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics took place in Tokyo. There have been a myriad of hurdles to putting on these Games, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to a United States diplomatic boycott of the event over alleged human rights abuses in China.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist who has yet to medal in Beijing, added a record-tying sixth event to her 2022 Winter Games alpine skiing schedule. Shiffrin confirmed Tuesday that she entered the mixed team parallel slalom competition on the Eurosport broadcast of the...
Days after Nathan Chen scored a gold medal with his remarkable free skate, Team USA is looking to build on that success. USA is still looking for more individual medals in ice dancing, the women's and pairs skating events. Here's what you need to know and details on upcoming events.
Breezy Johnson was supposed to be at the 2022 Winter Olympics competing for a medal on Monday. Instead, she'll watch the downhill as she recovers from surgery -- months from stepping into bindings and four long years from another Olympic opportunity. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/layden-months-away-skiing-breezy-johnson-must-watch-olympics-afar.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. The CAS also said that suspending the 15-year-old Olympian from competition would have caused her “irreparable harm.”Feb. 14, 2022.
U.S. short track skater Kristen Santos gets one more crack at earning a medal during the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's 1500m. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-womens-1500m-mens-relay-finals-conclude-olympic-short-track.
No National Hockey League participation and a COVID-halted World Juniors have lent a mix of desperation and release to men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/contrasting-career-states-add-mens-hockey-drama-winter-olympics.
Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-11-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-16-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Celebrations throughout Vermont’s Champlain Valley followed a trip to the podium at the Winter Olympics Monday for freestyle skier Megan Nick. "Another amazing Vermonter out there kicking butt in the Olympics," Timiny Bergstrom, Nick’s former gymnastics coach at the Green Mountain Training Center in Williston said of Nick.
YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old...
Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/village-team-usa-freeskiers-xs-3-join-podcast.
Florida native Erin Jackson made history on Sunday as she finished her lap in 37.04 seconds, securing gold in the 500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Games. The win made Jackson the first African American in her sport to win gold, and the first American to do so since 1994.
Austria's Anna Gasser wins her second snowboard big air gold with an "absolutely massive" run, beating New Zealand's slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott at the Winter Olympics. Available to UK users only.
Five medals will be on the line in Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There will be some big moments ahead as Team USA looks to climb back up in the standings. Here’s what to watch Monday night and Tuesday morning in Beijing and how you can watch it live.
YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - On Tuesday morning, exactly 23 days after a crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo left her on crutches, Sofia Goggia woke up, downed some painkillers and lined up for the women's downhill race at the Winter Olympics. By afternoon the Italian skier was mounting the podium...
River Radamus from Edwards recorded his best international finish, but fell just short of the podium in the men's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Radamus placed fourth, fighting the rough conditions and recovering from what could have been a costly mistake halfway through his second run. Finishing one...
