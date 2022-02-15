ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Proof That PAIN RELIEF Is Exactly What You Are Looking For

By RonaldMatthe
stereophile.com
 3 days ago

Pain Relief are just accessible with a remedy from a medical care supplier. Remedy pain relievers...

www.stereophile.com

Comments / 0

Related
theislandnow.com

Best Back Pain Patches : Top 4 Pain Relief Patches In 2022

Pack up your things; we’re taking you to a discovery. Discovery of the best pain patches!. Pain can be dull, and in 2022 we say goodbye to boring things. They will make you forget how pain feels. The best back pain patches are what you need when the world crushes you down and you need to get up.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pain Medicine#Pain Relievers#What You Are
SELF

What Is Congestive Heart Failure, Exactly?

Even though congestive heart failure is a commonly used term, the details can get a bit confusing when you really dig into what it means. That’s because “congestive heart failure” isn’t a separate condition from “heart failure,” Dana Weisshaar, M.D., a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, California, ​​tells SELF. Rather, the term is used to describe a type of heart failure that results in fluid retention, or congestion, throughout the body. Oftentimes, heart failure causes fluid buildup, which is responsible for many of its hallmark symptoms. And this can have serious consequences—90% of people who are hospitalized due to heart failure are admitted because of the symptoms resulting from congestion, research shows.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Vice

Are Psychedelics the Future of Pain Relief?

For more than 15 years, Ainslie Course suffered from one of the most intense pains known to humans: cluster headaches. Sometimes nicknamed "suicide headaches", her main symptom was an excruciating pain that suddenly surrounded one eye in debilitating bouts of attacks. These cycles could last for months, and acute sufferers are known to be statistically more likely to take their own lives. But none of the traditional treatment options worked for Course. Instead, psychedelics were her saviour.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
artofhealthyliving.com

5 Home Remedies For Gum Pain Relief

There is more to oral health than a bright smile or straight teeth, as these wouldn’t keep you away from oral diseases such as gum disease. Unfortunately, statistics show that more than 3 million people suffer from persistent oral pain in the UK. The causes or pain severity may vary based on several issues and lifestyle choices. But how can you treat and relieve yourself from the pain? Here are five home remedies you can use to provide instant gum pain relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Mic

What a variant-proof vaccine will look like, according to scientists

Ever spawning COVID variants have made the past two years exhausting, to say the least. I am so tired of worrying about how some tiny bizarre mutation to the spike protein of this itsy bitsy virus cell could affect me. Big Pharma recently tried to console us with promises of variant-specific vaccines, but they aren’t coming fast enough to keep up with the Greek alphabet of COVID terror. Thankfully, some forward-thinking scientists are working on a universal COVID vaccine.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Colon Pain: What You Should Know

Pain in the abdomen that is caused by a problem with the colon (large intestine) can occur for several different reasons. Colon pain could be caused by constipation, diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), colitis, diverticular disease, or colorectal cancer. Because there are so many possibilities, finding the right diagnosis is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wellness Mama

Natural Muscle Pain Relief Lotion Bars

Wellness Mama » Blog » Beauty » Natural Muscle Pain Relief Lotion Bars. I love to use lotion bars as a simple way to moisturize and nourish my skin because they are easy to customize. This natural muscle pain relief version is one of my favorites. I grab it after a workout or whenever I’m feeling sore muscles.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Daily OTC Pearl: Sagely Naturals Pain Relief Cream

Sagely Naturals Pain Relief Cream combines CBD with powerful botanicals, peppermint, and menthol. OTC/Lifestyle Pearl of the Day: Sagely Naturals Pain Relief Cream. Sagely Relief & Recovery CBD Cream contains a blend of plant-based ingredients along with CBD. Essential oils of menthol and peppermint are soothing and cooling. Ingredients: Water...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
Chattanooga Daily News

Mom is warning parents about a rare condition that affects babies after her baby son had to be rushed to the ER and almost lost his toe

A mother is warning parents about a condition after her infant had to be rushed to the ER. It was a shocking experience for the mom who had to admit her 5-month-old son after a single strand of hair got wrapped around one of his little toes tightly. The strand, in turn, restricted blood flow to his toe. The baby had to be admitted last night to the hospital because circulation was not improving and there was risk of losing his toe. He had a total of 12 Nurse Practitioners, Pediatricians and Surgeons look at it and they tried to find the hair.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy