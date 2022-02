SATURDAY, Feb. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- February is American Heart Month — the perfect time to remind women of three things they need to know about heart disease. It's the leading cause of death among U.S. women, accounting for one in three deaths, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). While progress to reduce that rate has been made in the past 20 years, improving risk factors and death rates in women under 50 has been slow going.

