EVANDER KANE GETS BOOS IN FIRST RETURN TO SAN JOSE SINCE HAVING CONTRACT TERMINATED (W/VIDEO)

This offseason, Sam Reinhart hit the lottery as he was traded from the struggling Buffalo Sabres to one of the league's best in the Florida Panthers. The trade has helped Reinhart in a major way, as he is in the midst of what is shaping up to be a career season with 17 goals and 45 points through 45 games. Even more exciting for him is that he is on a team that is undoubtedly heading to the playoffs. As a result of their success to this point, games are starting to become very intense, none more so than a game they had on Wednesday night against another great team in the Carolina Hurricanes. Given how fast paced the game was, Reinhart was asked if it compared to a playoff contest, and offered up a hilarious self-jab.

