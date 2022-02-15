ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COYOTES OWNER SAYS NEW ARENA WITH LESS THAN A THIRD OF THE CAPACITY OF THE OLD ONE 'WILL BE PACKED'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes recently announced that they would be playing at Arizona State's new multi-purpose arena for the next while, and their owner Xavier A. Gutierrez offered an interesting statement relating to the new deal. «It's going to...

Perman0420
2d ago

We need a new owner. This will be their 3rd arena to play in since 96. Possibly a 4th if yet another arena is built for them. They should of stayed at AWA where they were getting packed houses every night.

Common Sense 1
2d ago

Plan A) Create a winning team and fill 18,500 seats per game. Plan B) Settle for an ok team and add creative marketing attractions, giveaways, get the team out in the public, charities, contests. Plan C) Play in the leagues smallest barn ever. Send the ticket prices into outer space. Pray the NHL don't kick you out for tiny building and losing record. My Plan) Change AHL affiliate .pick apart the losing culture and pay for a great coach, staff, scouting and ability to sign players at will. When signing add incentives for scoring, wins, fights, shutouts, low Goals against average.

