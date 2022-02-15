Psychosis Risk Rises When People Abuse 'Speed'

Could ivermectin really be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 or is it best left to deworming horses and fighting river blindness?. Doctors at Duke have been studying the answer to those questions since the summer, according to a recent report in “The News & Observer.” It’s a study — two other drugs and their effectiveness against the virus are being tested, too — that everyone will want to keep an eye on. And, it’s a study that two groups in particular — those who have championed the drug in the fight against COVID-19, and those who have ridiculed its use, particularly the dosing and version used in animals, in humans — will likely watch closely.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 27 DAYS AGO