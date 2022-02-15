ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psychosis Risk Rises When People Abuse 'Speed'

By Robert Preidt
deltanews.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Amphetamines can pull people into a vicious cycle of addiction, but new research now shows that people who abuse these stimulants are also five times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users. The effect of "speed" on neurotransmitter signaling in the brain...

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Patients with schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder have distinct reward neural mechanisms

Anhedonia and amotivation are common symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder, suggesting the need to explore the underlying behavioral and neural mechanisms in order to facilitate the development of effective therapeutic programs and social function rehabilitation. Accumulating evidence indicates that the nature of anhedonia may not be only due to deficits in pleasure experience or reward pursuit motivation, but may also be related to failure in translating emotional salience into effortful behavior. Most of the previous studies were mainly limited to behavioral measures and examination of patients with only one diagnostic group without comparison to other mental disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychosis#Drug Abuse#Crime#Healthday News#Journal News
MedicalXpress

Illicit amphetamine ('speed') use linked to 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis

The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Ketamine May Be Emergency Deterrent for People at Risk of Suicide

MONDAY, Feb. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new clinical trial strengthens the case that ketamine -- once famous as a club drug -- can rapidly ease suicidal thoughts. Researchers found that among 156 adults hospitalized for severe suicidal thoughts, those given two doses of ketamine often saw those disturbing ideas go away within a few days. By day three, 63% were in full remission, compared to just under 32%...
MENTAL HEALTH
deltanews.tv

Audiovisual Data Differentiate Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorders

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Audiovisual data can differentiate between schizophrenia disorders and bipolar disorders, according to a study published in the January issue of JMIR Mental Health. Michael L. Birnbaum, M.D., from the Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, New York, and colleagues examined whether reliable inferences...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Holistic Psychologist

10 Types of Toxic People You Should Avoid in Life

It is not that difficult to spot a toxic person. If you are in doubt, just observe their behavior: they are usually egoistic, manipulative and self-centered. We all know at least one narcissist. And it doesn’t matter if we live or work with them — it can be very hard to deal with such people on a regular basis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 less severe in these people, study finds

In a new study from Pusan National University Hospital, researchers found COVID-19 breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated patients tend to be milder than those of partially vaccinated or unvaccinated patients. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and critical tools for bringing the pandemic under control. However, vaccines are not 100% effective at...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
PennLive.com

Ivermectin to treat COVID-19? Doctors at Duke University are studying the controversial drug to try to provide a definitive answer in pandemic fight

Could ivermectin really be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 or is it best left to deworming horses and fighting river blindness?. Doctors at Duke have been studying the answer to those questions since the summer, according to a recent report in “The News & Observer.” It’s a study — two other drugs and their effectiveness against the virus are being tested, too — that everyone will want to keep an eye on. And, it’s a study that two groups in particular — those who have championed the drug in the fight against COVID-19, and those who have ridiculed its use, particularly the dosing and version used in animals, in humans — will likely watch closely.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
heart.org

Use of Marijuana: Effect on Brain Health

Marijuana is considered a harmless drug. Recreational use is popular with younger individuals and the consumption of cannabis in the general population in the U.S. is rising. Basic and clinical studies examining the risk of stroke raise concerns about its potential long-term effects on cognitive function. This scientific statement reviews...
HEALTH
Mercury News

Popular ’80s party drug slowly gains respect as PTSD treatment

Retired Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky couldn’t get the year he spent in Iraq out of his head. Loud noises and people wearing backpacks triggered flashbacks, and he regularly woke up from nightmares in a cold sweat. He tried to take his own life five times between 2006 and 2013.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs that Someone Is Trying to Fake You Out

"Surface acting" involves masking one's true feelings and putting on a false front. Five signs indicate that someone may be faking their emotions. For example, they may stand to gain something by expressing a specific emotion. Research on surface acting in the workplace suggests that there are costs and benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Are People With HIV at Greater Risk for Heart Attacks?

People living with HIV had a 60% greater risk for myocardial infarction, or heart attack, compared with their HIV-negative peers, and the disparity widened over time, according to research presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). These findings underscore the need for ongoing monitoring and interventions...
OAKLAND, CA
psychologytoday.com

The Real Problem of Consciousness

Seth provides an excellent characterization of the real problem of consciousness as finding mechanisms that explain conscious experiences. The mechanisms Seth advocates perform predictive processing using Bayesian inference, but brains work differently. Parallel constraint satisfaction is an alternative mechanism that is much more biologically plausible for all mental functions. The...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy