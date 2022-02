Nearly 161,000 people became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021 thanks to Duke. In fact, the first dose given to the public in North Carolina was administered at Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center. What appeared on the outside as a well-oiled machine was the result of team members from across the Duke University Health System (DUHS) and Duke University working together to make this life-saving medication available.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO