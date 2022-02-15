Joergen Graabak becomes first two-time large hill/10km gold medalist in Olympic history

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
History has been made at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics! Many competitors have represented their countries well, but one has accomplished a tremendous feat that will be in the history books: Erin Jackson. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Erin is officially the first Black woman to win...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
It’s hard to imagine a more ominous name for a sport than skeleton. So what is behind the puzzling title? One-hundred forty years of history. Similar to its sledding sisters, luge and bobsledding, skeleton dates back to the late 19th century in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The resort town in southeast Switzerland is a mecca of winter sports, having hosted the Winter Games twice (1928 and 1948).
The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock now and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics live!
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Super Bowl Sunday isn't the only sporting event with a champion. On Feb. 13, Team USA's Erin Jackson earned her very first Olympic medal after winning gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating race thanks to a speedy time of 37.04 seconds. If...
Say hello to monobob. It’s another new sport debuting this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the first heats were Saturday in Beijing. Monobob follows the basics of bobsledding, but instead of two- and four-person teams, this sled run is a solo mission. It is also an Olympic event only for women. The sleds are smaller and lighter than a traditional four-person sled, but that doesn’t make it easier.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. Jackson won the 500 meters Sunday with a time of 37.04 seconds, giving the American speedskating program its first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and first individual medal since 2010.
The 2022 Beijing Olympics are here, and they come just months after the Summer Games took place in August after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the United States is geared up and ready to compete in the Winter Olympics as they hope to once again come out of the event atop the medal count.
BEIJING — (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport...
Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway continued her winning streak at the 2022 Winter Olympics and transferred her sprint success into pursuit gold to earn her fourth Olympic medal at these Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/roeiseland-makes-biathlon-history-third-olympic-gold-10km-pursuit.
The U.S. squad of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Joanne Reid and Deedra Irwin made Olympic history on Friday, as all the American women qualified for the 10km pursuit for the first time. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/all-four-us-women-qualified-10km-pursuit-first-time-olympic-history.
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The only skier to beat Sofia Goggia in a downhill over the last two seasons beat Sofia Goggia again to win the Olympic gold medal in the event at the Beijing Games. Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss...
The U.S. women's hockey team is headed back to the gold medal game after taking down Finland in the women's hockey semifinals. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/us-women-shut-down-finland-advance-gold-medal-game.
Manuel Fettner anchored Austria’s team and delivered a huge jump right when they needed it the most to seal gold. He capped the Austrian team’s total points at 942.7. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/fettner-returns-austrias-2006-gold-medal-magic-anchors-team-event.
A week after winning gold in slopestyle, Canada's Max Parrot heads to the final in snowboard big air as the top qualifier. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/gerard-3rd-big-air-qualifying-led-slopestyle-champ-parrot.
Comments / 0