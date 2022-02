When Hurricane Ida unexpectedly devastated the northeastern U.S. in 2021, most of the cities it hit hardest were unprepared. Infrastructure failed and a significant number of people perished. Damage from floods like those caused by Ida will increase by 26 percent over the next three decades, new research suggests — and the U.S. will have to meet the challenge or be submerged.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO