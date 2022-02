The energy major has been gearing up to increasing production in Guyana after it discovered 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas. ExxonMobil has announced the beginning of production at the Liza Unity facility, Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the oil-rich Stabroek Block. The development takes Guyana’s overall production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day (bpd), seven years after significant oil reserves were discovered there.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO