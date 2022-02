Alaska might be next-to-last on lists of states, but it’s first to employ the electoral reform that’s most likely to save democracy. The state’s new system, which takes effect for this year’s midterms, has two parts. First, there’s a nonpartisan primary in August, with the top four candidates advancing to November. Second, November’s ballot uses ranked-choice voting, which lets voters to rank the four candidates in order of preference. If no candidate has a majority of first-place votes, the candidate with the fewest top-choice votes is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed according to how their supporters ordered their ballots. This continues until one candidate has a majority.

