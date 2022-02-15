ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Refugio Tinti: Reflections of Nature’s Design

By Geoffrey Holland
resilience.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeoff Holland – You had many years as a successful stage designer and director in Europe and in New York. How did you happen to turn your attention so thoroughly to nature’s design?. Alexander Tinti – I never saw, and still don’t see, a big difference between...

www.resilience.org

Related
ArchDaily

Light as a Design Statement: Inspiring Ways to Manage Natural Lighting

Light as a Design Statement: Inspiring Ways to Manage Natural Lighting. For most people, modern living requires spending most of the day in interior spaces - in fact, according to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency, the average person spends around 90% of their life indoors. As a result, this implies missing out on health benefits associated with sunlight exposure, such as vitamin D absorption, regulation of circadian rhythms, higher energy levels and even improved mood. Thus, one option is to increase the amount of time we spend outdoors. But because most daily functions are carried out inside buildings, it is crucial to incorporate and prioritize natural lighting in interiors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Southern

Alicia Woodward: The elegance of nature’s valentines

Nature sends the sweetest Valentines. She gives us heart-shaped gifts in the form of clouds, seashells, and adorable puppy spots. A universal symbol of love, hearts found in nature are positively sigh-inducing. My son was very young when he proudly gave me a rock shaped like a heart. I imagine...
LIFESTYLE
Design Milk

Bring Nature in With These 5 Biophilic Design Ideas

A hallmark of biophilic design, bringing in houseplants and greenery is an easy way to add instant life and freshness to your space and cultivate that connection to the great outdoors. You don’t need to turn your living room into a greenhouse to experience the serotonin-boosting effects of houseplants either – focus on quality over quantity by picking the right plants for your home’s lighting conditions for guaranteed success!
GARDENING
resilience.org

Becoming a Forest: Caring for Entangled Relationships

Ed. note: The following piece was written at the end of 2021. There’s an old Turkish song, unfolding as the author is searching for what or who he is. In our humble translation the song goes…. “Am I a human or a creature or a weed. Am I a...
GILLES DELEUZE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mcdonough
Person
Konrad Lorenz
Inhabitat.com

China’s University of Technology blends design with nature

The new campus of Dongguan University of Technology will soon become a world-class research destination thanks to an award-winning design from 10 Design. Working with BIAD, 10 Design has created a plan for the campus that includes large facilities, laboratory spaces and residential areas. The design was created to exist in harmony with the natural landscape that surrounds it.
ENTERTAINMENT
resilience.org

Reflections on COP26

We find ourselves in the most consequential decade in the history of humanity. The choices we make now will determine what kind of future we’ll have, or whether we will have a future at all. Reflecting on being in Glasgow recently, I think the first point is that the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Sustainable Agriculture#Regenerative Agriculture#Food Additives#Junk Food#The University Of Vienna#The Club Of Rome#Gh#Refugio
veranda.com

British Garden Designer Arne Maynard Reflects On the Everlasting Art of Topiary

I still vividly remember noticing topiary for the first time. I was just 3 or 4 years old, riding the bus into the local market town near where we lived in Dorset to go shopping with my mother. I always wanted to sit upstairs so I could see over the hawthorn hedge of a particular house we passed, enthralled by the incredible wedding-cake clipped yew in the front garden. It was so precise, so perfectly formed, and I was mesmerized.
GARDENING
nhpbs.org

Water: Nature’s Life Force

Host J Schwanke visits a flower farm with extensive water reclamation practices. Learn to create submerged flower arrangements, ideas for flowers on the go, and flowers on ice.
GARDENING
wkar.org

The Ocean's Greatest Feast | Nature

Wed. Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The story of South Africa’s annual sardine run is brought vividly to life on camera. The sardine run along the East coast of South Africa is one of nature’s greatest spectacles, a challenging voyage for these fish as they navigate the ocean, barely escaping the mouths of hungry predators who depend on this event for food.
ANIMALS
resilience.org

Watershed consciousness: Is streaming wisdom a community solution?

What does “watershed” mean to you? A “watershed moment” can be a cusp, mark a divide. Earthly watersheds make for differences and natural diversity. Watersheds are basins that gather, channel, absorb and filter precipitation; they collect waters from their uplands. These flow downslope and congregate: seeps and rivulets connect with brooks, streams, rivers, lakes, and seas.
resilience.org

Power: Introduction

This is an excerpt from Power: Limits and Prospects for Human Survival (2021) by Richard Heinberg; posted with permission from New Society Publishers. Read more in this series. One might think that everything that could possibly be written on the subject of power already has been. There are thousands of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
13abc.com

Busy winter at Nature's Nursery

Case Files: The Murder Of Scott Hopings. His former girlfriend says she's not giving up. Hopings was found shot 11 times outside of Andreas Sports Pub on Secor and Alexis in April of 2021. Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users. Updated: 7...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Photo of the Week: Nature's decoration

Lauren Martin sent in this photo of a snow-coated pine tree and pinecone taken outsider her RV at Rocky Top Motel & Campground in Green Mountain Falls in January. Send your photos for consideration here to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
Sun-Gazette

Reflections in Nature: Glacier mice? Snow rollers? They’re nature’s secrets

One morning at breakfast Mary Alice asked if I had ever heard of glacier mice. My answer was no. She then handed me her daily bread devotional booklet and told me to read the message for Feb. 4. I read in the article that two men were hiking on the Root Glacier in Alaska when they came across bright green balls of moss.
ANIMALS
nanowerk.com

Nature's colors can replace toxic pigments

(Nanowerk News) Dye pigments are often toxic, so researchers around the world have long been looking for effective ways to make non-toxic, recyclable and sustainable colors instead. The answer lies in nanotechnology and nature’s own methods. Dyes that humans make often contain substances that are harmful to the environment....
CHEMISTRY

