At the end of December, Square Enix announced it needed a little more time to polish the upcoming Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster and that it would launch the game sometime in February. The first five pixel remasters are already available on mobile and PC, but of course, six is heralded by many as the best of the bunch, so it's likely the most important release yet. Thankfully it does appear that Square will hit its mark with a February launch, as the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster just entered into pre-registration on the Google Play Store, a good sign things are on track.

