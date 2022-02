The NFL season may be over, but there is still a lot going on in the NFL. This holds especially true for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly has been in many reports that have linked them to picking up another quarterback. It first started with Howie Roseman being super impressed with Malik Willis after the Senior Bowl. Then the Eagles were linked to a possible trade that would send Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to Philly. Now, Fox News is reporting that the Eagles are going to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been with San Francisco for five years. In other news the Super Bowl odds came out and it seems people are predicting the Eagles to have another uphill season in 2022. Get the latest news in this offseason edition of the Philadelphia Eagles Rundown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO