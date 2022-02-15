ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Majority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study

By Cara Murez
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Once they're pregnant, women have a lot of checkups to make...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

URMC: Studies prove COVID vaccines safe for pregnant women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​With the development of COVID-19 vaccines, some women remain concerned about their impact on fertility and pregnancy. According to URMC, studies have shown there is no impact on fertility from the COVID vaccine. The initial vaccine shots, as well as boosters, are safe for women...
ROCHESTER, NY
news9.com

Study: 60% Of New Mothers In 2019 Had Poor Heart Health

In Tuesday's Medical Minute, about 60 percent of US women who gave birth in 2019 had poor heart health before getting pregnant, with excess weight, hypertension and diabetes presenting the greatest concerns. Researchers at Northeastern University said poor maternal heart health can lead to problems for their children including heart...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Pyramid

Study suggests COVID-19 heightens risks for pregnant women

SALT LAKE CITY — Women infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy are nearly 40% more likely to suffer critical complications or die compared to those not infected with the virus. Those findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, come from a nationwide study led by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypertension#Fat People#Healthday News
ABC4

U of U Health discusses COVID-19 and pregnant and postpartum women

(ABC4) – University of Utah Health led a nationwide study that found COVID-19 to be linked to major health complications during pregnancy. The study is critical to understanding the impact of COVID-19 infection to at-risk groups. Watch the lead researcher of the study at U of U Health, Torri Metz, MD, discuss above. Dr. Metz […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Press

Poor Prepregnancy Cardiometabolic Health Common in the U.S.

Poor Prepregnancy Cardiometabolic Health Common in the U.S. MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of favorable prepregnancy cardiometabolic health among U.S. individuals with live births decreased from 2016 to 2019, according to a research letter published in the Feb. 15 issue of Circulation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
abccolumbia.com

DHEC encourages pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, per CDC study

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging all pregnant women across the state to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It comes after a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found babies whose mothers got the two-dose shots have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease for the first six months of their lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Doula program now enrolling pregnant women

The Henrico Doula program, a joint effort of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts and Birth in Color RVA, is now enrolling pregnant women. The program, which began last year, offers free doula care to Black pregnant women in Henrico. Women will be matched with doulas (trained, non-clinical birth workers who provide physical, emotional and informational support to women throughout pregnancy, during labor and birth, and into the early postpartum period) who come from their same culture and background, according to the RHHD.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Medscape News

A 23-Year-Old Unaware She’s Pregnant With Hematuria, ECG Abnormalities

The Case Challenge series includes difficult-to-diagnose conditions, some of which are not frequently encountered by most clinicians but are nonetheless important to accurately recognize. Test your diagnostic and treatment skills using the following patient scenario and corresponding questions. If you have a case that you would like to suggest for a future Case Challenge, please contact us.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

Mother of Three, 46, Shocked To Learn That Her Heavy Periods Were Actually Miscarriages Caused By Cysts, Later Diagnosed With Cancer

A mother of three was shocked to learn recently that her heavy periods were actually miscarriages caused by cysts. Later in life she developed uterine cancer. Endometrial cancer is sometimes called “uterine cancer,” and it is a type of cancer that starts in the uterus. Treatments for this disease include surgery to remove the uterus, radiation, hormone therapy and chemotherapy.
COLUMBUS, OH
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy