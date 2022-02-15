Class L Semifinals Tonight At RLC

Daunte Wright's mother asked a judge to send her son's killer to prison, telling a convicted former police officer on Friday that she'll "never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us." Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu is scheduled to sentence disgraced Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police...
NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final approval to legislation averting a weekend government shutdown, sending President Joe Biden a measure designed to give bipartisan bargainers more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies until fall. Final passage Thursday was by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five...
Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists in the country's east of more cease-fire violations on Friday, as the United States and its allies warned Moscow might use a spike in shelling there as a pretext for an invasion. With the escalation in eastern Ukraine stoking fresh global alarm and further raising tensions...
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police began arresting protesters and towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada’s capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Working slowly and methodically, police led protesters away in handcuffs through Ottawa’s...
Russian star Kamila Valieva burst into tears Thursday as she missed out on a medal in the women's figure skating after a performance filled with mistakes and haunted by the doping saga that has come to dominate the Winter Olympics. The 15-year-old prodigy and gold medal favorite made several errors...
Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
The family of the Black teen who was arrested in a New Jersey mall during a fight with another teen last weekend has hired national civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump. Crump announced the news in a statement released on Thursday. Z'Kye Husain appeared Friday on CNN with his mother, Ebone...
In a highly unusual move, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary. "I am proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress," McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement tweeted by Hageman. "I look forward to welcoming...
Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
Comments / 0