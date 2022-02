DURHAM – The No. 14 Duke softball program (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will travel to its second tournament of the season, competing in the T-Mobile Tournament hosted by Florida in Gainesville, Fla., from Feb. 18-20. The Blue Devils start the weekend with a matchup against Villanova (2-3, 0-0 Big East) Friday at 3:30 p.m., before playing the host No. 4 Gators (6-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. Saturday, the Blue Devils go up against Florida A&M (1-3, 0-0 SWAC) and Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. The weekend ends with another contest against Florida A&M on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

