Berks Community Television (BCTV) is pleased to announce that Stephan Fains has been elected to the community media organization’s Board of Directors. Board Chair Bala Peterson commented, “I am really excited about the appointment of Stephan as a Director for several reasons. He serves a part of our community that could be better represented on our platforms and with his leadership we hope to increase youth involvement in our mission, and be a voice for more under-represented citizens. I love his energy and I am excited about the role he plays as a bridge-builder in our community.”

READING, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO