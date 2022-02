“Data Governance” is such an interesting term. As data started becoming more critical to business in the last few years, this idea was introduced to define the business processes necessary to comply with regulatory requirements. But even more recently, heightened regulatory attention with GDPR and CCPA in 2018, persistent PII data breaches, and data centralization across enterprises have created enormous new risks for companies. This has transformed what was once a slow and steady business process into a trendy topic and a hot technology category.

