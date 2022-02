The first day for filing for Linn County offices up for election in the August primary is Feb. 22 to be placed on the August 2022 ballot. Seats up for election in Linn County, according to County Clerk Suzan Stephenson are Associate Circuit Judge, Presiding Commissioner, County Clerk, Recorder of Deeds, Circuit Court Clerk and Prosecuting Attorney. These offices are all four-year terms. The last day for candidates filing for the August 2 Primary Election is March 29.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO