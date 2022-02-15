ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Firefighters Battle South Side Apartment House Blaze

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
At 7:30 a.m. February 15, Binghamton firefighters were on the scene of a blaze at a three story apartment house on the south side....

98.1 The Hawk

Fire Destroys Home in Town of Maine

No injuries are reported after fire destroyed a home in the Town of Maine February 16. Firefighters were called to Ashley Road at around 11 a.m. finding the home fully involved and flames driven by high wind gusts. No one was apparently home at the time of the fire. Firefighters...
MAINE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Who Did It? Owego FD Seeks Help Identifying Matthew Porcari Memorial Pavilion Vandals

Who would do such a thing and why is the question that the Owego Fire Department is asking after vandals caused damage to the Matthew Porcari Memorial Pavilion. In a post on their Facebook page, the Owego Fire Department says that not only are they looking for answers as to who has been destroying the memorial for their fallen brother, but the Owego Police Department is also seeking information on the vandals and believe that there is more than one individual involved.
OWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Fatal Fires Investigated in Otsego and Bradford Counties

Two separate fatal fires are under investigation in the Twin Tiers this week. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fire in Bradford County where the victim was not located until firefighters had brought the blaze under control. The fire on Pleasant Street in Rome was reported shortly after midnight Tuesday,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Fire at Cortland County Asphalt Plant

Officials are assessing the damage to a big asphalt plant in Cortland County after fire ripped through one of the buildings February 16. Fire was reported at the Suite-Kote plant on Route 11 in Cortlandville at around 5:30 p.m.. Billowing smoke reportedly could be seen in neighboring Tompkins County at the airport.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Accidents
98.1 The Hawk

Yikes! Car Swallowed By Sinkhole in New York State

It's not often a motorist has to be rescued from a hole in the middle of the street. But that's exactly what happened early Wednesday morning after a water main break caused a sinkhole to form in the middle of the road. The break has reportedly affected a number of nearby homes, causing flooding to both the basement and garages. Imagine being in your vehicle one minute, and then a huge hole opens up beneath you and you're suddenly below ground?
SCHENECTADY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Woman Charged with Arson in Massive Binghamton Blaze

Binghamton police have arrested a woman suspected of setting a fire that ripped through a three-story apartment building. Authorities say the suspect is 36-year-old Marquetta James of New Haven, Connecticut. Investigators describe James as an acquaintance of someone who lived at 159 Conklin Avenue, where the fire occurred. The blaze...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

“Freeway Entrance” Signs Pop Up Around Binghamton Area

Dozens of new "Freeway Entrance" signs are being installed across the Southern Tier by the state Department of Transportation. The signs are part of an effort to reduce the number of wrong-way crashes in New York. The green-and-white "Freeway Entrance" signs feature an arrow to guide drivers to the appropriate...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

A Driver in Serious Rt. 26 Crash in Maine Has Died

New York State Police report one of the two drivers involved in a serious crash on Route 26 on February 14 has died. Authorities were called to Route 26, southwest of Hardy Road with a report of a motor vehicle crash with injury and possible entrapment at 7:28 p.m. and found a southbound Ford Focus driven by 32-year-old Alainna Stempel of Binghamton collided with a northbound Honda Civic driven by 19-year-old Nathan Baker of Glen Aubrey.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Walk-Behind Snow Machine Swiped in McDonough

New York State Police are looking for a missing “Snowdog.”. A walk-behind “Snowdog” snow machine got stuck in snow February 5 on Balsam Pond in McDonough. The owner said they had to leave it behind and, when they came back a couple days later, it was gone.
MCDONOUGH, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

