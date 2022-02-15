Binghamton Firefighters Battle South Side Apartment House Blaze

Who would do such a thing and why is the question that the Owego Fire Department is asking after vandals caused damage to the Matthew Porcari Memorial Pavilion. In a post on their Facebook page, the Owego Fire Department says that not only are they looking for answers as to who has been destroying the memorial for their fallen brother, but the Owego Police Department is also seeking information on the vandals and believe that there is more than one individual involved.

