Premier League

Man Utd, Chelsea, City and Liverpool Champions League chances rated by Peter Crouch with two named favourites to win it

By James Colasanti
 3 days ago
PETER CROUCH says that of the four Prem giants gunning for Champions League glory this season - Liverpool and Manchester City are his tips to win it.

The Reds, City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in last-16 action over the coming eight days.

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League trophy last season Credit: Getty
In 2019, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson lifted European club football's top prize Credit: Getty

Prem powerhouses have dominated Europe's top club competition in recent years, with two out of the last three finals being all-English affairs.

Reigning champions Chelsea beat City last year, and three years ago Tottenham lost to Liverpool.

And former Liverpool, Spurs and England striker Crouch, 41, has told the Daily Mail that during this 'exciting time for English football' he can see the famous continental cup heading back to Blighty again.

He said: "I cannot see much past the Premier League clubs.

"Liverpool and City are my favourites and I'm struggling to split them in Europe.

"Chelsea, crowned world champions over the weekend, have a real opportunity to defend the trophy too.

"Joe Cole still keeps in touch with the guys at Lille and they fancy their chances in their last-16 match but Chelsea should be too strong.

"Manchester United are the only ones I'm wavering on.

"They can have their moments, although their tie with Atletico Madrid is 50-50. It depends on which United turns up."

City go to Sporting Lisbon tonight, and Liverpool travel to Inter Milan tomorrow.

Chelsea host Lille next Tuesday, and United are at Atletico Madrid the following evening.

Peter Crouch regularly gives his views as a Champions League TV pundit Credit: Rex

Sporting News

Liverpool's top five Champions League wins over Italian teams

Liverpool face off against reigning Serie A Champions Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series which pairs two historically successful European clubs. The Reds are six-time winners of the competition, hoisting their last trophy in 2019 when they beat Tottenham in all English final. They’ve had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Watch Schmeichel send Carragher, Henry and Richards into hysterics with bold claim Man Utd can win Champions League

PETER SCHMEICHEL sent Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards into hysterics by boldly claiming Manchester United can win this season’s Champions League. The footballers-turned-pundits were all on duty for American network CBS Sports on Tuesday night as Europe’s elite competition returned to action. The quartet were treated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
