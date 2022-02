The mortgage industry is ideally placed to leverage the growing market influence of Canada’s eldest consumers – in particular, through the power of the reverse mortgage. “It may not be the right product for everybody, but we want more and more people to know about it and more and more people to consider it,” said Yvonne Ziomecki, executive vice president of premier reverse mortgage lender HomeEquity Bank.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO