Madison, Wisconsin (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was sentenced Thursday for his leadership role in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy. The U.S Attorney Office in Western Wisconsin reported that 29-year-old David Stone of St. Paul, while incarcerated on an unrelated matter, would call a source in Minnesota to arrange for the sale of heroin and fentanyl. Stone would then call his co-conspirators in Wisconsin to arrange for the pickup.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO