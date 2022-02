Not every potential homebuyer can afford the traditional 20% down payment. In fact, many Americans struggle to pull together enough finances for a substantial down payment on a mortgage. However, that doesn’t mean your dream home is out of reach. When that happens, potential buyers can still purchase their property with the help of mortgage insurance. Mortgage insurance is one of the ways lenders protect themselves from potential loss. And while it’s a common cost, it doesn’t last forever. Consider consulting a financial advisor on how to make sure your mortgage doesn’t disrupt your financial plan.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO