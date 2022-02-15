ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Teen

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Michelle Rivera Cruz Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Authorities in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a teen missing since Feb. 4.

Michelle Rivera Cruz, age 17, was last seen leaving her Crystal Rock Drive apartment in Germantown.

Cruz is approximately 5-feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, pierced ears, and a pierced nostril.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Rivera Cruz is asked to call Montgomery County Police SVID at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 6

Passionfruit829
3d ago

So sad that here lately it's so many missing people. Everyday, it's someone missing. Hope she's found safely

Reply(3)
6
Marriel Evergreen
2d ago

praying she is found soon safe and unharmed. lord bless all the missing individuals and bring them home safe.

Reply(1)
5
 

