More specifically, Oracle stock's latest pullback has placed it within one standard deviation of its 320-day moving average, which has helped ORCL surge higher in the past. According to a study conducted by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the stock has seen six similar signals over the last three years. One month after each signal, the security was higher, averaging a 6.6% return in that period. From its current perch, a move of the same magnitude would put ORCL above the $83 mark.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO