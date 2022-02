Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been urged to avoid the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.In Cornwall, the Coastguard and police warned people to stay away from the coast with reports of people climbing onto seawalls and swimming in the sea.It came as the Met Office took the highly unusual step of issuing two red weather warnings, for much of the south coast...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO