NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Episode 184!

Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that, and also look towards the future. The bad news is the part of this we’ll get out of the way first and foremost: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode the following week, either. What’s the reasoning for all of this? All you gotta do is look towards the Olympics. The Beijing Games are sending a number of shows off the air over the next couple of weeks, so it’s not exclusively tied to everything that is going on at CBS.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO