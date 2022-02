CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man was sentenced to more than a year in jail after a 2020 incident. Robert Hoese, 56, of North Lowe Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police, assault and battery and impaired driving and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 131 served on the resisting and obstructing charge. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for 131 served on the other two charges.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO