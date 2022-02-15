ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Plaintiffs Team Pursuing the Price-Fixing Lawsuit Against 16 Elite Universities

By Ross Todd
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of weeks back, we ran down the expansive list of large law...

www.law.com

Law.com

Japanese Billionaire Must Pay Nearly $55M in Attorney Fees to Bartlit Beck, 7th Circuit Rules

Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada retained Bartlick Beck for a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Wynn Resorts and its then-CEO, Steve Wynn, in 2017. Okada fought Wynn Resorts for five years before bringing on Bartlit Beck, which then won a key court victory on his behalf. The firm settled the litigation for $2.6 billion, expecting to collect a $50 million contingent fee included in the parties’ engagement agreement.
LAW
Law.com

Company Sues Wells Fargo Over Allege Banking Scam

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Wells Fargo and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with an alleged banking scam. The lawsuit was brought by FGP Law LLC on behalf of CFSystems360, Capital Auto Brokers and other plaintiffs who claim that Wells Fargo has put an unlawful hold on their funds based on an invalid claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00556, Cfsystems360, LLC et al v. Ford et al.
LAW
Law.com

The Mother of Innovation: 2021 Commercial Division Rule Changes

Many of the 2021 Commercial Division rule changes arose from pandemic-related health and safety concerns. However, the changes do far more than merely enable the Commercial Division parts to continue to adjudicate cases effectively in the COVID-19 world. These rules are designed to increase the efficiency and productivity of the Commercial Division beyond COVID-19 and further entrench its role as a leader in efficient adjudication and innovation among courts.
LAW
Law.com

Decision of the Day: Lease Bars Liability Against Landlord for Water Leak

In an action for breach of a non-delegable duty, defendants sought dismissal of the complaint, alleging the lease between the parties, which governs…. In an action for breach of a non-delegable duty, defendants sought dismissal of the complaint, alleging the lease between the parties, which governs a commercial tenancy, precludes liability for the alleged water leak in the complaint.
LAW
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Law.com

Mallard IP LLC Sues Trenton Systems Over Patent Infringement Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Matthew P. Warenzak and William Long of Smith, Gambrell & Russell have entered appearances for Trenton Systems Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kent & Risley on behalf of Mallard IP, asserts one patent related to digital processing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:21-cv-05322, Mallard IP LLC v. Trenton Systems, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Tenth Circuit Reverses Qualified Immunity for University Official Under Rule 12(B)(6) in Student Speech Case

On appeal, circuit court holds that First Amendment protection of student speech is clearly established for purposes of qualified immunity. In Thompson v. Ragland, No. 21-1143, 2022 U.S. App. LEXIS 2427, at *1, *18 (10th Cir. Jan. 26, 2022), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit held that it is clearly established in this circuit that a university official cannot impose “discipline” on a student for their speech “without good reason.” Because the law was clearly established at the time of the university official’s conduct—even if there was not applicable “precedent with identical facts”—the court reversed the district court’s decision to grant qualified immunity to the official who had disciplined the student. Id. at *18.
COLLEGES
Law.com

Ga. Supreme Court Set to Eye Bid to Upend Punitive Damages Cap After Series of Trial Court Rulings

Following a series of rulings from a trial judge this week, an appeal targeting the state’s punitive damage cap is headed straight to the Georgia Supreme Court. The case at hand involves a 2019 verdict for $10 million in compensatory damages, with 50% of the fault apportioned to Devereux Foundation, operator of mental health treatment centers. The jury put the other half of the blame on a Devereux employee now serving prison time convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old patient who had been admitted there for treatment of multiple traumas stemming from previous childhood sexual abuse, starting when she was 8. The jury also added $50 million in punitive damages, which the judge reduced to the $250,000 cap.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Once Disbarred, Twice Admonished: Pa. Attorney With Long Disciplinary Record Receives 5-Year Suspension

A “recidivist offender” for disciplinary matters has been suspended from practice for five years for allegedly abandoning a client, missing a trial and failing to follow proper evidentiary procedures. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Feb. 11 ordered that Philadelphia-based solo practitioner William D. Hobson’s law license be suspended...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

To Keep Up With Courts, Legal Document Automation Providers Rely on Relationships, Research Teams

Recently, legal documentation automation providers have moved to expand their databases to cater to attorneys in more states—but the process of scaling up from one state to another is not without its hurdles. Many companies have to navigate red tape, build relationships with local courts, and have a strong research team to stay on top of the latest changes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Law.com

Preparing for Proliferating Privacy Laws: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Rudy Hill of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Coachcomm in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 5 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Marcus & Shapira on behalf of Westcom Wireless Inc., contends that Coachcomm, a football headset communications provider, falsely advertises its “Cobalt Plus” headset system as being the only system available on the market with advanced features. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, is 2:22-cv-00037, Westcom Wireless, Inc. v. Coachcomm, LLC. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
LAW
Law.com

Law.com Trendspotter: Even in a Relationship Business, Data-Driven Lateral Hiring Can Give Law Firms a Leg Up

Scouting lateral talent in the legal industry is not so different from making trades and free agent acquisitions in pro sports. An organization assesses a need/want and then examines the available options to fulfill it. Within that process, there are two tacks organizations often take: the old school approach of assessing prospects based on gut feeling alone and the new school number-crunching approach that relies on data-driven decision making.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Class Action Suit Claims HP Knew Laptop Hinges Break Frequently

A class action has been filed in the District of Delaware claiming HP Inc. has knowingly continued to sell laptops prone to becoming unusable when a plastic hinge part breaks. The complaint lists seven types of laptops sold since 2017, including the Envy and Pavilion models, as among those that should be eligible for replacement or repair by California-headquartered HP.
CALIFORNIA STATE

