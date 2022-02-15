ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

To Save The Planet, We Need Systemic Change—But Your Individual Choices Still Matter

By Brian Kateman
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those of us who grew up learning to “reduce, reuse, recycle,” there’s been a noticeable shift in environmentalism discourse over the last several years. It has become clearer and clearer that most environmental damage – be it pollution, climate change, or something else – is caused by industry, not individual...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Our meat obsession is destroying the planet: Solution is to change how we see animals

Globally, we eat around 318 million tons of meat every year. By 2050, that figure is projected to reach 517 million tons. This rising number reflects how farming animals like pigs, chickens and cows for consumption by humans has been largely normalized as essential to our existence. This stark separation between humans and other animals was a core value of European colonization of places like the US.
AGRICULTURE
New Scientist

Fix the Planet newsletter: Can tree diversity help the climate?

This is Fix the Planet, the weekly climate change newsletter that reminds you there are reasons for hope in science and technology around the world. To receive it in your inbox, sign up here. Hi, welcome back to Fix the Planet. A bit of joy this week, thanks to research...
ENVIRONMENT
theface.com

What is rewilding and how can it save the planet?

We’ve already established that we’ve really fucked it with the climate crisis. Now it’s time to start talking about drastic solutions that will help cool the planet down. The good news is that there are loads of ​‘em – and we don’t need Elon Musk or any other billionaires to design new tech to solve the multiple catastrophes we’re facing. We actually need to do something way, way simpler. Introducing: rewilding.
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Scientists are saying we need systematic change to curb global warming

BERLIN (KLKN) – A climate change group is warning warn the results of it’s next comprehensive report may be more grim than expected. According to the Associated Press, the United Nations’ intergovernmental panel on climate change, a collection of hundreds of the world’s top scientists, issues three huge reports on climate change every five to seven years.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Bill Mckibben
BBC

No silver-bullet solutions for saving used planet

With much of the planet already "used-up", the world has hard choices to make over how to use land in the most sustainable and effective way. That's the take-home message from 50 leading experts on why land matters in tackling a host of existential challenges. Vast areas of land are...
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

We Desperately Need to Modernize Climate Change Emissions Tracking

At the latest COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, young people from around the world were loudly protesting from the sidelines to hold their elders to task for the catastrophic climate mess Generation Z stands to inherit. Government leaders made pledges that would not only not limit global warming to 1.5 degrees but would instead mean 2.7 degrees of warming by the end of the century. As activist Greta Thunberg put it, these pledges that nations hammer out are lip service—“blah blah blah,” she said—to a serious problem that we are still struggling to measure.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How politics, society, and tech shape the path of climate change

Politics and society largely dictate climate policy ambitions and therefore the trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions, yet climate change models and projections rarely include political and social drivers. A study from the University of California, Davis, simulated 100,000 possible future policy and emissions trajectories to identify relevant variables within the climate-social system that could impact climate change in this century.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Climate Change#Planet#Water Shortages
scotscoop.com

Editorial: We need to address inequality in our healthcare system

Racism permeates every aspect of our society. May 2020 saw an explosion of protests, riots, and anger towards the injustice that individuals like George Floyd experienced because they were a shade darker than that of the police officer who killed him. People were mad and tired and angry at a system that intentionally persecuted people on account of their skin color.
HEALTH
Daily Collegian

We need to change the way we teach Economics 101

For many college students, introductory economics is a rite of passage. Some may call it a general education requirement, others may call it a gateway to the corporate world. But there is a common thread among how introductory economics is taught: it doesn’t really reflect what’s going on out there.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Environmental footprint calculators have one big flaw we need to talk about

Are you one of the increasingly large number of people seeking to minimise the environmental damage wrought when producing the food you eat? If so, you might use the common “environmental footprint” method to decide what to buy. Environmental footprints measure the environmental damage caused by a product throughout its life. For food, this includes the impacts of growing crops and livestock, and manufacturing the inputs required such as fertilisers. It can also include packaging and transport. But unfortunately, environmental footprints often don’t tell the full story. When consumers switch to a food seen as more environmentally friendly, its production expands...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
MarketWatch

Experts say UN’s next climate change warning will be ‘a nightmare painted in the dry language of science’

What does climate change mean for human lives, aspirations and jobs, options for migrating to find greater economic opportunity or retiring in peace along a breezy coast?. The next update in a series of key reports from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will offer a sobering warning about increasingly challenging, even uninhabitable, parts of the planet should global warming go unchecked. And the report is meant emphasize real-world scenarios, including with more input from those on the ground in already impacted regions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
University of Florida

Student Blog: Saving Ourselves to Save the Planet

Throughout history, humanity has proven itself capable of many feats. In a century, we split the atom, tamed electricity, and harnessed the power of flight, eventually landing on the moon. The last century demonstrated how humans can accomplish astonishing feats by working toward a common goal. In the 1960s, U.S. President John F. Kennedy motivated people to support the space race with the simple sentence, “[w]e choose to go to the moon” (16). From engineers to astronauts, the American people responded by coming together to accomplish a task that no one believed was possible; subsequently, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon. Unlike the space race during the Cold War, the biggest issue facing us now has more than just a political motivation; climate change impacts everyone. The context makes it more important now than ever before that humanity comes together to improve accessibility to renewable energy. This paradigm shift will address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Like the first astronauts, we must look back on our planet fondly to reimagine our future concerning the environment; we must take this century’s one giant leap for humankind.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

White House Unveils Tool to Guide Environmental Justice Spending

The White House released on Friday morning the beta version of a website that shows which communities are deemed disadvantaged, and therefore in line for more federal dollars. Neighborhoods identified by the Council on Environmental Quality’s new Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool may qualify under President. Joe Biden.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Virgin Group plans to use low-carbon fuel made from plastic waste

Virgin Group has announced that it plans to source lower-carbon fuel made from waste plastic for future flights.In a bid to tackle both the problem of excess plastic and ease the use of fossil fuels in aviation, the company - which owns Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Orbit among other ventures - has partnered with technology firm Agilyx on the project, which aims “to research and develop lower carbon fuel facilities to help address plastic pollution and the global transition to net zero”.Agilyx specialises in chemical conversion technology, and is aiming to help the aviation world to use plastics destined for...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
102K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy