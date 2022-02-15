To Save The Planet, We Need Systemic Change—But Your Individual Choices Still Matter

Throughout history, humanity has proven itself capable of many feats. In a century, we split the atom, tamed electricity, and harnessed the power of flight, eventually landing on the moon. The last century demonstrated how humans can accomplish astonishing feats by working toward a common goal. In the 1960s, U.S. President John F. Kennedy motivated people to support the space race with the simple sentence, “[w]e choose to go to the moon” (16). From engineers to astronauts, the American people responded by coming together to accomplish a task that no one believed was possible; subsequently, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon. Unlike the space race during the Cold War, the biggest issue facing us now has more than just a political motivation; climate change impacts everyone. The context makes it more important now than ever before that humanity comes together to improve accessibility to renewable energy. This paradigm shift will address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Like the first astronauts, we must look back on our planet fondly to reimagine our future concerning the environment; we must take this century’s one giant leap for humankind.

