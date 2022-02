The Qatar World Cup is just nine months away, which is both good and bad news for Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the communications director for the local organizing committee. “I’m excited because, you know, you always have these things on paper. Now you’re seeing things coming into reality,” Al-Nuaimi said over breakfast Tuesday in a quaint Los Feliz diner. “But I’m having this mixed emotion because I do have an international team working with me. And I’m not going to have the same team together. This is the saddest part.”

