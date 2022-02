New animal sanctuary opens in Stanardsville one year later. It all started with bonded pair Lenny (a sheep) and Squiggy (a goat), who last month celebrated their one-year anniversary of escaping from a truck bound for the slaughterhouse in Fauquier County. Adopted by Joy and Adam Collins of Stanardsville in February 2021, Lenny and Squiggy would be the inspiration for the formation of Fauna Haven Animal Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located just off Celt Road in the heart of Greene County.

