ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Egypt lengthening two-way portion of Suez Canal by 10 kilometres

By Patrick Werr
Reuters
Reuters
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OA7w0_0eEumVKU00
An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal are pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

NORTH OF SUEZ, Egypt, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt is working to improve the Suez Canal by making an additional 10 kilometres accessible to two-way traffic, while widening and deepening another 30 kilometres, the chairman of the authority managing the waterway said on Tuesday.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, giving the first news conference on the expansion which began in June, said it would be too expensive to widen the entire length of the waterway linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

However, the two-way portion would be lengthened to 85 kilometres (53 miles) from 75 kilometres, he said.

Global shipping traffic was disrupted last year when one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the southern section of the 190 kilometre canal for about a week.

Rabie was speaking on a dredger north of Suez, about two kilometres from where the container ship, the Ever Given, got stuck last March. The expansion, which was scheduled to start in January, was accelerated after the crisis, he said.

​ The work aims mainly to increase traffic safety. Once finished, the transit time to pass through the canal will remain at about 11 hours, Rabie said.

The project's second phase consists of widening the 30-kilometre portion extending south to the mouth of the canal by excavating 40 metres out of its eastern side. This portion, where the Ever Given was grounded, will also be deepened by six feet.

"This is a difficult portion of the canal," he said, adding that "the deepening and widening will smooth out the bends in the canal at that point," and reduce the impact of southerly winds.

The project will cost 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($191 million) and will be completed and inaugurated by the end of June 2023, he said.

Rabie told CNBC Arabia separately on Tuesday that the authority is considering listing shares of some of the companies it owns on Egypt's stock exchange, and that it expects to sell 20% stakes in two or three, namely Canal Rope, and Canal Harbour and Great Projects.

($1 = 15.6800 Egyptian pounds)

Additional reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Work Underway to Widen Suez Canal

NORTH OF SUEZ, Egypt, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Egypt is working to improve the Suez Canal by making an additional 10 kilometers accessible to two-way traffic, while widening and deepening another 30 kilometers, the chairman of the authority managing the waterway said on Tuesday. Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Wintershall Dea Leaves Gulf Of Suez After 38 Years

Wintershall Dea has opted to divest its interest in the Gulf of Suez concession after producing there for 38 years. Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has opted to divest its interest in the Gulf of Suez concession after producing there for 38 years. Wintershall Dea said that as of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Reuters

Egypt's Macro Group retail portion of IPO 102 times covered

CAIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - (This February 6 story was corrected to change headline to read 102 times covered and not 102% covered.) Egypt's Macro Group Pharmaceuticals covered a 1.3 billion Egyptian pound ($83 million) retail portion of an initial public offering by 102 times at its close on Monday, according to Egyptian stock exchange data.
RETAIL
Reuters

U.S denies it carried out operations in Russian territorial waters

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific. Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a...
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Rising Sea Levels Threaten to Swallow Entire Resort Town in Brazil

The Brazilian resort town of Atafona has become an apocalyptic landscape due to the rising sea. In this small village north of Rio de Janeiro, the Southern Ocean stretches an average of six meters (almost 20 feet) per year. The village has long been vulnerable to extreme erosion which was worsened by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suez Crisis#Kilometre#Suez Canal Authority#The Ever Given#Cnbc Arabia
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
The Independent

How our Stone Age ancestors tried to colonise western Europe 10,000 years earlier than previously thought

Anatomically modern humans – our species, Homo sapiens – reached western Europe some 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.But the discovery has also revealed a previously unknown tragic episode in human prehistory.An international team of archaeologists and other scientists, investigating a cave in southern France, has discovered clear evidence that Homo sapiens reached western Europe 54,000 years ago – but that their attempted colonisation seems to have ended in tragic failure.The evidence so far suggests that they only succeeded in surviving in the area for around 40 years.The definitive proof of Homo sapiens’ presence there is a recently analysed child’s...
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Country
Egypt
Phys.org

Decline of vultures and rise of dogs carries disease risks

In the yards behind the slaughterhouses—also called abattoirs—of Ethiopia, an ecological shift is unfolding that has echoes of similar crises all over the world. Species with a clear and effective ecological role are in serious decline, and the less-specialized but more aggressive species that have moved in to take their place are not only less effective, but are harmful to their ecosystem which, in this case, includes humans.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors. Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Russian planes intercepted US Navy aircraft over Mediterranean: Pentagon

Three US Navy aircraft were intercepted by Russian planes in an "unprofessional" manner over the Mediterranean Sea last weekend, the Pentagon said Wednesday. The three P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts by Russian aircraft" while "flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea," Kafka said.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Seven dead and 14 missing as Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada

At least seven people have died and 14 are missing after a Spanish fishing boat sank in bitterly cold seas off the north-east coast of Canada early on Tuesday morning. Spain’s maritime rescue service said an international operation was under way to locate the crew of the Villa de Pitanxo, a boat from the north-western Galicia region that went down 280 miles (450km) off the Newfoundland coast.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Aurubis to build 70 mln euro nickel recycling plant in Belgium

HAMBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it plans to build a 70 million euro ($79.5 million) recycling plant in Belgium to expand production of recycled nickel along with copper. The plant will be built at Olen in Belgium and will recover...
ENVIRONMENT
automotiveworld.com

Promising initial feedback on the use of Citroën Ë-Jumpy Hydrogen by SUEZ

Citroën Ë-Jumpy Hydrogen marks a new step forward in the brand’s electrification strategy. It completes our range of zero-emission light commercial vehicles, the largest on the market. This new solution combines both Lithium-ion Battery and Fuel Cell technologies, in order to respond to intense use by professionals thanks to a hydrogen charging time of just three minutes and a driving range of 400km. This technology will play an essential part in the roll-out of zero-emission mobility solutions for professionals.”
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy